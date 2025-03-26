Cops nab duo facing 13 non-bailable warrants

Hyderabad: The south-east task force arrested zone team arrested Turmu Sai Nanda Kishore alias Satyanarayana of Old Malakpet Mohd Abdul Raheem alias Feroz of Azampura, who had been on the run for 19 years.

The duo faced 13 non-bailable warrants (NBW), five of which were pending since 19 years. They were involved in 10 cheating cases in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda commissionerates and Nalgonda district, said task force additional DCP Ande Srinivasa Rao.

Harassed woman ends life

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old home-maker from Kaladera died by suicide at the Dabeerpura flyover at about 10.40 pm on Monday, reportedly after her husband Mirza Mouzam Ali Baig asked her to leave their house, police said. This was the culmination of alleged harassment by her husband and in-laws.

Passersby rushed the victim, Taha Naaz, to a private hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Dabeerpura station house officer D. Nanu Naik said Taha Naaz was married to Mirza Mouzam Ali on October 4, 2021, and the couple had two sons.

Her mother in-law Parveen Sultana, sisters-in-law Asna Begum and Ujma Seeman were reportedly harassing her to vacate the first floor flat where the family was staying in Kaladera and return to her maternal home. On Monday, her husband Baig asked her to leave the house.

After the post-mortem at the Osmania Hospital mortuary, police handed over her body to her family for last rites. Police booked a case against the victim’s husband and in-laws and detained them for questioning, the SHO said.

Biker booked for hitting cop

Hyderabad: Mohd Khaja, a biker, was booked for attacking a police constable with a liquor bottle. Khaja on Tuesday was speeding on his sports bike from Tolichowki and hit a car, Banjara Hills police said.

When Khaja and the car driver were engaged in an argument, constable P. Srikanth intervened and tried to pacify them. At this, Khaja started abusing Srikanth, grabbed a liquor bottle and attacked Srikanth, causing bleeding injuries.

Police restrained Khaja and took Srikanth to a private hospital, Banjara Hills station house officer K.M. Raghavendra said.

Hyderabad: A claim by a private company employee that two persons impersonating police personnel had stolen `5 lakh from him turned out to be false. Bowenpally police after investigation determined that Arun Kumar Behera had filed a false complaint regarding the alleged theft on March 22, and made off with the money.

During investigation and examination of the complainant's statements, the police grew suspicious of Behera's inconsistent replies, said north zone DCP S. Rashmi Perumal. Under persistent questioning, Behera admitted to fabricating the story and said he and his associate Samarendra Dass had hatched a plan to steal the money. Police recovered the stolen Rs.5 lakh from Behera.

4 yr-old dies after falling into hot water

Hyderabad: A four-year old boy died after accidentally falling into a bucket of hot water at his uncle’s house in Balajinagar, Kapra, Jawaharnagar police said. The boy succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday.

The incident took place on March 23, when Kati Bunny was playing in the verandah of his uncle’s house, where the family was heating water using a heater. He accidentally fell into a bucket of hot water and suffered severe burns from his chest to his legs.

His uncle, Kati Sai, rushed him to a hospital where doctors administered first aid and referred him to another hospital. From there, he was referred to the Gandhi Hospital where the child succumbed to his injuries at 5.55 am on Tuesday.

The boy’s father in his complaint stated that his son fell into the bucket accidentally and that there was no foul play. Based on the complaint, Jawaharnagar police have registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and are investigating the matter.

The Madhapur police on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly attempting to extort money near Mindspace in Madhapur. Detective inspector D. Vijay Naik named the accused as Shiva Kumar, Nikhil, and Veerendra, all residents of Balanagar.

A security guard noticed the three accused threatening and attempting to extort money from passersby and called the police. Police found that they accused were in a drunken condition.

In a bid to escape the arrest, Shiva Kumar climbed an underpass opposite the Mindspace building, jumped from there and landed near a mall. Due to this, he suffered an injury to his right leg, the DI said.

He has been taken to a hospital in Balanagar for treatment by his mother, while the other two are in police custody.

Flier held, tried to open plane emergency exit upon landing

Hyderabad: The RGIA police on Tuesday arrested a passenger for allegedly attempting to open an emergency exit door of an IndiGo flight while the plane was landing at Shamshabad airport at 8.15 am. The aircraft was arriving from Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

RGIA police identified the passenger as Mohammad Qader Osman, 58, a resident of Kalapattar, Charminar, who was seated in 19F.

The incident came to light after Srujan Reddy, a representative from IndiGo’s AM Securities, lodged a complaint with the RGIA police. He stated that the cabin crew, led by Apoorva, noticed the emergency exit indicator light turned on during landing.

Upon inspection, they found Osman holding the exit cover in his hand, attempting to refit it. The crew intervened, ensuring the door remained secure. Osman was handed over to the airport authorities after the aircraft came to a halt.

13-day-old baby found dead in bucket

Hyderabad: The Mailardevpally police registered a case for suspicious death after a 13-day-old baby was found dead in a water bucket at her residence in Bandlaguda in Mailardevpally at 9 am on Tuesday.

According to Mailardevpally assistant sub-inspector Naidu, the minor's mother discovered the body after she got back from a shower.

The toddler's parents and an older brother had migrated to Bandlaguda from Tamil Nadu five years ago. The parents shifted the toddler to a hospital where he was declared dead. A case was registered.

Car hits woman pedestrian, left her injured

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old pedestrian was injured after a car hit her, near IDPL Junction in Balanagar on Tuesday. Balanagar inspector T. Narsimha Raju identified the driver as G. Anil, 35, of Balkampet. He was heading towards Balanagar from a farmhouse in Moinabad, after a function.

Police said Anil lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident. He was suspected to be drunk. The victim was shifted to a private hospital for treatment. Her condition is said to be stable.

Police seize Rs. 13 Cr Cash from two bikers

Hyderabad: Chandrayangutta police seized Rs.1.3 crore cash from two bikers during a surprise check at Phoolbagh junction at about 12.30 am on Monday. Chandrayangutta station house officer said the duo, Mohd Yousufudduin and Syed Abdul Hadi, could not produce documents to justify carrying the cash. He said the income-tax department had been informed of the seizure.

Pastor killed in road accident at Mulkanoor

Karimnagar: A 58-year-old pastor, Kanakapudi Karunakar, was killed when a speeding tipper lorry collided head-on with his car at Gopalpur crossroads in Mulkanoor of Bhimadevarapalli Mandal in Hanamkonda district on Tuesday.

According to police, Karunakar belonged to Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district and served as a pastor in Karimnagar. He was returning from Hanamkonda after attending to personal work when the accident occurred.

Due to ongoing expansion work on NH 563 between Hanamkonda and Huzurabad, he decided to take an alternative route via Husnabad when the accident occurred at about 1.15 am on Tuesday.

The lorry driver fled the scene after the accident. Passersby alerted the police.