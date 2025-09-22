Cops Nab 2 More for Siphoning Off CMRF

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills on Sunday police arrested two more persons in the case of misappropriating Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth ₹8.71 lakh. The cheques had been stolen from a former minister’s office after the defeat of the BRS government.

The accused were identified as Pagadala Srinivasa Rao and Yasa Venkaeshwarulu by Jubilee Hills station house officer K. Venkateshwara Reddy.

On reliable information, detective inspector Satyanarayana along with the staff arrested the accused and produced them before a court for judicial remand, the SHO said. Investigation is in progress to identify more persons involved in the offences.

On July 15, the police had arrested the duo’s co-accused Jogula Naresh Kumar, Balagoni Venkatesh, Korlapati Vamshi and Pulipaka Omkar. On September 9, police arrested Potla Ravi, Janagama Nagaraju, Mateti Bhasker, Dharmaram Raju, Kampalli Santhosh, Chityala Laxmi and Asampelli Laxmi.

Police said Naresh Kumar had accessed CMRF cheques while working at a minister’s office. After the defeat of the BRS government, Naresh took possession of 230 sanctioned but undistributed CMRF cheques, police said. Later he identified 19 cheques who had not followed up on their claims, and deposited them into bank accounts created with similar names, using forged details.





Cops Book Preacher for Sexual Abuse

Hyderabad: Police on Sunday booked a case of sexual harassment against K.A. Paul, founder of Praja Shanti Party, and a preacher, based on the complaint lodged by one of his woman employees. “We have received a complaint in which the victim stated that Paul has been sexually harassing her and demanding sexual favours,” Bandari Shobhan, Panjagutta station house officer, told Deccan Chronicle.

Police registered an FIR against Paul and booked three cases for inappropriate touching, demanding sexual favours by sending abusive messages on Whatsapp and not maintaining distance, physically assaulting to disrobe or compel victim to be naked, stalking, attempting to contact the victim despite her disinterest and monitoring online activity. The case is under investigation, Shobhan said. Police have sent the victim's mobile sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to collect technical evidence.