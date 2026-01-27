Cops Launch QR Wristbands To Keep Kids Safe at Jatara

Hyderabad: The city police on Tuesday launched a safety initiative at the Medaram Jatara, introducing QR code-enabled identification wristbands to quickly identify children if they get separated from their parents in crowded areas.

Police set up a stall at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Afzalgunj, at 11 am to provide the wristbands to families heading to Medaram. The programme is being implemented in association with Vodafone Idea (VI) and was inaugurated by Golconda DCP G. Chandra Mohan.

Each wristband carries a unique QR code generated after collecting details such as the child’s name, parent/guardian’s name, contact number, and residential address. In case a child goes missing, police or volunteers can scan the code to quickly reunite them with their family.

Afzalgunj police have appealed to parents and guardians travelling through MGBS to avail themselves of the facility to ensure a safe and hassle-free pilgrimage. Additional DCPs Krishna Goud and Shyam Babu, Goshamahal ACP S. Sudershan, Afzalgunj station house officer N. Ravi, and MGBS regional manager J. Srilatha were present.