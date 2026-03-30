Cops Help Refund Of ₹25 Crore To Cybercrime Victims

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), in coordination with the Telangana Legal Services Authority, banks, digital payment service providers, and police commissioners and superintendents, has facilitated the return of nearly ₹25 crore to cybercrime victims in the first Lok Adalat of 2026.

Shikha Goel, director TGCSB, said during the current calendar year Telangana Police and TGCSB have continued their focused efforts towards victim restitution and financial recovery in cybercrime cases through the Lok Adalat mechanism. She noted that 2026 marks a further strengthening of cybercrime response systems, building on significant progress achieved in 2025.

The expansion of Lok Adalat-based recovery reflects TGCSB’s commitment to increasing victim outreach, improving coordination with financial institutions, and accelerating refund processes.

Since its inception, TGCSB has facilitated refunds totalling ₹399.06 crore, benefitting 53,434 cybercrime victims across the State through structured recovery mechanisms, including Lok Adalats, bank coordination, and judicial facilitation.

Shikha Goel said: “This cumulative achievement reflects TGCSB’s sustained commitment to victim-centric cybercrime response and financial restitution, with a strong upward trajectory in both recovery value and victim outreach. TGCSB’s Lok Adalat framework continues to function as a robust, institutionalised victim restitution mechanism, enabling real-time coordination between law enforcement agencies, judiciary, unit officers and financial institutions to accelerate refunds in cases involving UPI frauds, investment scams, impersonation frauds and other digital offences.”

Top Performing Units

· TGCSB HQ – 87 victims – ₹5.64 crore

· Malkajgiri – 832 victims – ₹4.79 crore

· Hyderabad – 553 victims – ₹3.99 crore

· Cyberabad – 837 victims – ₹1.52 crore

· Sangareddy – 161 victims – ₹1.52 crore

Year-wise impact:

· 2023: ₹8.3 crore refunded to 1,830 victims

· 2024: ₹183.9 crore refunded to 17,912 victims

· 2025: ₹183 crore refunded to 29,273 victims

· 2026 (till date): ₹24.91 crore refunded to 4,627 victims