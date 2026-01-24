Cops Face Lack of Info on Top Maoist

Hyderabad: Top Maoist leader Muppala Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapati is suspected to have left India, police sources said, after no information was found about him during the intensive Op. Kagar that has resulted in the killing of several senior leaders and the surrender of others.

Sources said police officials had questioned the surrendered Maoists about Ganapati. “Ganapati's whereabouts issue became a puzzle for security agencies. During their questioning, the surrendered Maoists had no information about Ganapati. There is speculation that he might have crossed into Nepal," sources said.

There is also no information if he had died. Ganapati, 70, was general secretary and stepped down in 2018 due to health issues.

Ganapati hails from Beerpur of Karimnagar and has been underground since 1977 after completing his BSc and BEd. His successor Nambala Kesav was killed in an encounter.

The Telangana police have identified that 17 Maoist leaders from the state are still active and asked them to surrender before the police.

Apart from Ganapati, the appeal has been broadcast for Tippari Tirupati alias Devji, underground from 1986; Malla Raji Reddy alias Sangram; Pusunoori Narahari alias Santhosh; Muppidi Sambaiah alias Sudharshan; Vartha Shekar alias Mangthu; Loketi Chander Rao alias Padakala Swamy; Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar and Uthimi Anil Kumar alias Bhagat Singh who is believed to be Devji’s computer operator.

The others include women Maoists like Jode Ratna Bai alias Sujatha; Nakka Susheela alias Rela;

S. Jadi Pushpa alias Rajeshwari; Rangaboina Bhagya alias Rupi; Madivi Adume alias Sangeetha and Kashapogu Bhavani alias Suguna.