Cops Crack Murder Case Within Days

Hyderabad: A special team from Domalguda police station claimed to have cracked the murder case of a 36-year-old mason whose body was found near Gowshala at Lower Tank Bund by arresting the accused, a scrap dealer, on Wednesday.

According to police, Qureshi's body was found near Gowshala at Lower Tank Bund, on September 28.

Further investigation revealed that Mohammed Faheemuddin, 36, bludgeoned Qureshi on the forehead and slit his throat twice with a radium cutter. “He later confessed to having murdered Qureshi due to some personal grudge,” the police added.

“Faheemuddin and Qureshi met at a wine shop in Kavadiguda and became friends. However, a fight broke out between them during one of the meetings, leading Faheemuddin to hold a grudge,” Domalguda inspector D. Srinivas Reddy said.

During investigation, it was revealed that on September 28, Faheemuddin convinced Qureshi to drink together at two different spots. After confirming Qureshi was heavily drunk, Faheemuddin took him to an isolated spot behind Goshala and committed the crime.

Domalguda police identified the victim and accused using CCTV footage. Faheemuddin was arrested from his Bholakpur residence on Wednesday who confessed to the crime.

Police registered a murder case under Section 103 of the BNS and produced Faheemuddin before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody at Chanchalguda Central Prison.