Cops Check Vehicles Of Educational Institutes In Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: For the first time, police conducted large-scale inspections of school and private buses in Nizamabad district, beginning on Thursday. The police department, in coordination with the transport department, carried out inspections within the limits of Nizamabad, Armoor, and Bodhan divisions under the Nizamabad Police Commissionerate.

Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya directed officials to inspect buses belonging to educational institutions across the district. During the inspections, officials verified vehicle documents, driving licenses, fitness certificates, and insurance details.

Authorities said the inspections were conducted to ensure student safety. Cases were registered against vehicles found violating rules, and warnings were issued to erring drivers.