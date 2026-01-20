 Top
Cops Cannot Use Coercive Steps for Pending Challans: Telangana HC

Telangana
20 Jan 2026 4:51 PM IST

Snatching of keys or any other coercive steps cannot be taken by the police over pending challans: HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court here on Tuesday ordered Telangana police not to stop and force citizens to pay or pending traffic challans.

“Any citizen who wants to pay can pay upon their choice, if the police wants to take an action then due process must be provided including issuing notice to them. Snatching of keys or any other coercive steps cannot be taken by the police over pending challans," the court said.

The court gave these directions in response to a petition filed by V Raghavendra Chary. Advocate Vijay Gopal argued the case.


