Miyapur Cops Book 6 for Trespass

Hyderabad: The Miyapur police booked cases against six persons for allegedly trespassing into a private property belonging to Dandu Latchi Raju, and running a coaching centre.

According to Miyapur inspector Kranthi, the accused have been identified as Fasmo Hospitality Services, represented by its partner Boinipally Venkateshwara Rao, Thanniru Goutham, Garapati Naga Ravi, Goni Raj Kumar, Jampana Prabhavati, Fiitjee Ltd, and T. Padmaja Rao.

According to the complainant, J Chitti Raju, Latchi Raju, a retired government employee, had bought a 389-sq yard plot, in Matrusri Cooperative Housing Building Society, Survey No. 44/1, in Miyapur. Latchi Raju’s friend, the late J. Janaki Rama Raju’s wife J. Prabhavati, bought a neighbouring plot, No. 89.

In 2015, Prabhavati and Latchi Raju decided to jointly develop the plots and obtained permission in 2015. They also obtained a housing loan for the development, but the amount was never utilised, as per the complainant. At that time, Janaki Rama Raju was looking after the construction of the property.

“The construction of the property was stopped for some time due to financial issues,” the Miyapur inspector said.

In 2017, while the construction of the building, which consisted of a ground floor and five floors, was in progress, the partners of Fasmo Hospitality Services allegedly forced Latchi Raju to enter into a contract with Archings Designers, as a result of which he paid Rs 10 lakh to the said party.

When asked about the reason behind Fasmo’s involvement in the construction of the building, investigating officer Narasimha Reddy said, “We are still verifying. While the construction company initially involved was JVR Constructions, they only constructed the building, the rest of the work was to be done by the latter.”

Thereafter, the complainant alleged that Prabhavati and her husband sold five flats of their share despite getting into an agreement promising none of the flats can be sold without the consent of both of them. A signature of Latchi Raju was to be acquired on the sale deed of the buyers — Fasmo Hospitality Services (sold four flats) and T Padmaja Rao (sold one flat). However, the complainant alleged that an unregistered supplementary agreement was prepared under the pretext of obtaining an occupancy certificate from the GHMC. After obtaining the occupancy certificates, the purchasers-cum-accused allegedly carried out certain works in the property.

The complainant also alleged that Fasmo obtained two blank cheques worth Rs 5,55,000 and Rs 2,73,000 respectively and blank promissory notes from Latchi Raju. When the blank cheques got dishonoured, Latchi Raju served legal notices to Fasmo Hospitality Services.

However, while only Prabhavati’s share of flats were sold to the accused, Fasmo allegedly trespassed into the entire building. On being confronted, Fasmo allegedly threatened Latchi Raju and even filed a lawsuit for injunction against him before the 1st senior civil judge, after the death of Prabhavati’s husband, forcing the complainant to lodge a complaint with the Miyapur police.