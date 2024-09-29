Cops arrest two terrorists planning to eliminate BJP MLA Raja Singh

According to police sources, four unidentified youth were spotted taking pictures and videos of Raja Singh’s house in the early hours of Saturday. When Singh’s supporters tried to catch them, two escaped while the other two who were caught and handed over to the Mangalhat police.

Following this, a special team from the counter intelligence cell (CI) took up the case, conducted searches at the houses of the duo in Allapur Borabanda, and seized a pistol and several live rounds from their houses, sources told Deccan Chronicle.



Those arrested included Mohd Khaja and Mohamed Ismail, and natives of Kandzi village in Bidar district. They have been staying in the city for the last 15 years and working as wall painters, sources said.

The accused, reportedly in the custody of the CI cell police, were giving contradictory statements. In checking their mobiles, the officers reportedly found that they had forwarded videos, pictures and live location of the MLA’s house to their associate in Mumbai.

“We are checking their background and call records even the CI cell and SB are investigating separately. We have searched their houses. During questioning they revealed that Muslims from Indiranagar in Mangalhat were harassing them in Allapur, Borabanda, for which they wanted to seek Raja Singh’s help,” Goshamahal ACP K. Venkat Reddy told Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile T Raja Singh in a video released on Sunday said, “I came to know about Ismail and Khaja through social media, and called up Mangalhat inspector. I was told that when special police opened their Whatsapp they found my pictures, videos and live location of my house that they had sent to a person through Whatsapp in Mumbai.”

Reportedly an IB team on Sunday collected details of Khaja and Ismail to investigate if they had a nexus with terrorist organisation. The city intelligence cell have alerted Mumbai ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) to check details of the person to whom these two had sent the MLA's pictures, locations, video and pictures of his house, reliable sources disclosed. Singh also confirmed that he was told by the police that a IB team was looking into the case.

Singh has been getting threat calls from the Middle East and other countries for quite some time. He has lodged complaints with city cyber cell and law and order police.



