Cops Arrest Two Gangsters, Recover Gold Worth ₹35 Lakh

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad police on Sunday arrested two members of a five-member theft gang and seized gold ornaments worth ₹35 lakh, along with an autorickshaw and a mobile phone. The accused were identified as Sheikh Salman alias Sonu (25), of Dharmapuri Hills, and Marathi Akash Rao (20), of Doddi Komuraiah Colony, Nizamabad.

Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya told reporters that the gang, addicted to a lavish lifestyle, committed multiple thefts. While two members have been arrested, three remain absconding. Police recovered 31 tolas of gold ornaments, an autorickshaw, and a mobile phone from the accused. The CP appreciated north rural inspector B. Srinivas and SI M. Gangadhar for their efforts in the arrests.

The case came to light after complainant Veleti Pawan Sharma, a resident of Brahmins Colony in Nagaram, reported that while his family was away for Durga Puja, unknown persons broke into his house and stole 33 tolas of gold ornaments, 25 tolas of silver articles, and ₹30,000 in cash.

During the investigation, police found that the gang was led by Sheikh Sadak, who has previous cases of theft and ganja smuggling. Acting on credible information, police noticed Salman and Akash moving suspiciously in an autorickshaw near Double Bedroom Junction. They were apprehended, and their interrogation confirmed their involvement.

According to Nizamabad ACP L. Raja Venkat Reddy, two teams, comprising North Rural CI B. Srinivas, SI M. Gangadhar, the crime team, and Town PS staff, carried out the investigation that led to the arrests.