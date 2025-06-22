Cops arrest driver in Raidurgam incident

Hyderabad: Raidurgam police apprehended a man for allegedly ramming into two parked vehicles near a cafe at Hitec City, on Sunday. The incident had occurred a few days ago.

According to Raidurgam police, driver Mohd Umar Khaleed, a resident of Mehdipatnam, allegedly drove the car in a rash and negligent manner on a Hitec City road. He lost control over the car and rammed into two stationary vehicles parked by the side of the road. After the accident, he fled the spot.

A case was registered against him under Section 281 of the BNS and Section 184 of the MV Act. The police are in the process of bringing him to the police station.

A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media platform, in which netizens were asking from police to end this menace. They also criticised driver for putting lives at risk. Further investigation is underway.



