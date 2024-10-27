Copious rains reduce dependence on coal

Hyderabad: Hydel power has been fulfilling 18-20 per cent of the state's electricity requirements for the past one month, using water in the reservoirs which were filled by bountiful rain this year. TG Genco’s purchases from the Centre's generating stations has been reduced to a little over one-third of the total power requirement, as against over 50 per cent about two months ago.

Hydel power stations have been generating over 40 million units (MUs) daily for the last three months. They had hardly produced any power in June and July.On last Friday, the hydel power stations in the state generated 42.78 million units of power out of the total consumption of 221 MUs, as per the Telangana State Load Dispatch Centre.

The last three months have seen a drastic reduction in coal purchases by Genco even though the same quantity of power was purchased from the Singareni thermal power plants.