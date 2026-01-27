Cop Fights for Life at NIMS After Smuggler’s Attack

Hyderabad: The health condition of excise constable G. Soumya, who was seriously injured in an attack by ganja smugglers, remains critical but stable, according to a medical bulletin issued by Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims).

Doctors said Soumya was initially admitted in a severely unstable state with a Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score of E3VTM1 while sedated, a pulse rate of 140 per minute, and blood pressure of 60/40 mmHg.

Her condition has since shown improvement. She is now conscious, oriented, and obeying commands, with her GCS improving to E4VTM6. Her pulse rate has reduced to 110, and blood pressure has stabilised at 100/60 mmHg with reduced vasopressor support.

Soumya is on continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) for kidney support and remains under continuous cardiac monitoring. An ultrasound revealed minimal fluid collection and a confirmed liver laceration, while an echocardiogram showed good biventricular function, which doctors described as a positive sign.

The hospital report stated that she has received multiple blood transfusions, including two units of fresh frozen plasma (FFP) and four units of platelets since admission. She continues to be on ventilator support in assist-control/volume-control mode with FiO₂ at 30 per cent, maintaining 100 per cent oxygen saturation.

Soumya is being treated with antibiotics, analgesia, and sedation, and remains under close observation with advanced monitoring systems.