Cop Drags Elderly Farmer Out Of Revenue Office In Nirmal, Suspended

Hyderabad: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) Ramchander was placed under suspension due to his high-handed behavior towards an elderly farmer, who came to attend a meeting organized on Bhu Bharati revenue sadassu to explain his land problem at Old Yellapur in Nirmal district on Wednesday.

Ninety-year-old Chandraiah of Old Yellapur came to the revenue office with the support of a stick to attend the meeting. When the village sarpanch and former sarpanch were enquiring about a land, the ASI came from behind and dragged the farmer out of the office.

The ASI did not heed to the farmer’s pleas in spite of asking him for the reasons behind his highhandedness.

Responding to the ASI’s behavior, Chandraiah said the ASI and another woman police officer, who was on duty at the office entrance, dragged him out for no fault of his own. “What is the need for two policemen to react in such a manner,” he said.

He said he came to the revenue office to lodge a complaint in connection with his land. “It too wanted to retaliate but others who were waiting at the office persuaded him not to do so,” he said.

As the video of ASI pushing the elderly farmer out of the office went viral on social media platforms, the senior officials immediately responded and placed the ASI under suspension. The action followed after Panchayat Raj Minister Seethaka, who is Nirmal district in-charge Minister, ordered the district Superintendent of Police G Janaki Sharmila to initiate action against the ASI.

Sharmila said an inquiry report of ASI was also forwarded to DIG Basara for initiating necessary action.