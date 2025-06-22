Cop Dies of Cardiac Arrest Trying to Nab Drug Accused

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old constable attached to the Balanagar Special Operations Team (SOT) died of a cardiac arrest while on duty on Friday night.

According to Jeedimetla inspector G. Mallesh, the deceased, Praveen Kumar, a resident of Sri Sai Bhavan Apartments in Bapunagar, Chintal, was in a remote forest area in Balanagar trying to catch an accused in a drug-related case when the incident occurred.

As per the complaint filed by his wife, Janaki Devi, Praveen suddenly collapsed around 8.30 pm. His colleagues, Sailu and Shankar, immediately rushed him to a private hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Upon receiving the news, Janaki Devi and her brother-in-law, Nagaraju, rushed to the hospital and were informed of his passing.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Mettu Sailu, Praveen’s colleague for the past year and one of the constables present at the scene, said, “He first collapsed and his legs were shaking. We thought he was having a seizure and gave him a key, as is customary. He regained consciousness briefly, but collapsed again. That’s when we rushed him to the hospital.”

Balanagar SOT inspector Shiva Kumar confirmed, “The doctors informed us that it was a cardiac arrest.”

Sailu added, “We had known each other for a year. He was extremely hardworking, appeared healthy, and followed a strict diet. I’m still struggling to process what happened.”

Police have registered a case and shifted the body for post-mortem examination. The body was later handed over to the family.

In the afternoon, Praveen’s final rites were conducted with full government honours, including a ceremonial gun salute. Further investigation is underway.