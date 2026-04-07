Coordination Committee Under Chief Secretary Formed to Monitor Tourism Projects

Hyderabad: A coordination committee, to be chaired by Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, will be set up to monitor tourism projects and improve implementation across departments. It will review progress of projects, address inter-departmental issues and ensure timely execution.

The decision was arrived at a review meeting between Ramakrishna Rao and tourism special chief secretary A. Vani Prasad here on Monday. Discussions also focused on improving tourism infrastructure, promoting heritage and cultural assets, and enhancing visitor experience. The Chief Secretary said better coordination between departments was needed to achieve results and assured support for tourism initiatives.

Vani Prasad briefed him on ongoing programmes and future plans, and said she would work closely with departments and stakeholders to strengthen the tourism and culture sectors.