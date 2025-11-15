Coop System Is Lifeline For Farmers, Says MLA Prakash Reddy

WARANGAL: The cooperative system is essential for the agriculture sector and the country’s economy, and farmers can be truly prosperous only when cooperative societies are strong, said Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy after laying foundation stones for various development works in Atmakur mandal of Hanamkonda district on Saturday.

The MLA, along with T-CAB chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao, participated in a programme organised by the Penchikalpet Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) and its chairman, Kandi Srinivas Reddy.

Prakash Reddy laid foundation stones for a paddy procurement drying shed at Kandibanad in Neerukulla village, and for a fertiliser godown and office complex. He also inaugurated the new PACS building in the village as part of the 72nd All India Cooperative Week celebrations, where he hoisted the cooperative flag.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the cooperative system is a vital self-development mechanism for the agriculture sector, which forms the backbone of the nation’s economy. He noted that PACS provides essential services to farmers, including fertilisers, seeds and banking facilities.

He highlighted the Congress government’s commitment to empowering women and said efforts would be made to establish a Parakala Mahila Dairy and support Self-Help Groups.

Prakash Reddy stressed that farming families can live with dignity only when cooperative societies are strengthened, as they help farmers access modern agricultural machinery and adopt advanced farming practices.

He urged farmers to make full use of the facilities provided by the government and appreciated the PACS governing body for completing the new building on time. He added that development is possible only when public representatives and officials work together with collective responsibility.