Cooking Cost Raised Under PM Poshan Scheme

HYDERABAD: The government has approved an upward revision of cooking costs under the PM Poshan (mid-day meal) scheme. The order, issued by the school education department, updates the daily material cost per child for Bal Vatika, primary and upper primary students in line with revised Central norms.

As per the new rates, the cooking cost for Bal Vatika and primary schoolchildren will increase from Rs 5.45 to Rs 6.19 per child per day, excluding the cost of eggs. For upper primary students, the cost has been revised from Rs 8.17 to Rs 9.29. Classes IX and X, which are covered under the same scheme, will now receive Rs 11.79 per child per day, up from Rs 10.67, including Rs 2.5 towards egg provision. The scheme follows a 60:40 funding pattern between the Centre and the state government.

The revision was based on a proposal from the director of school education, seeking parity with national rates approved by the Union education ministry under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman scheme. The new rates apply for the 2024–25 period.

According to the order, the expenditure for Classes IX and X will be met within the scheme’s existing budget. The government order, issued with the concurrence of the finance department, was signed by Dr Yogita Rana, secretary of school education.

Panel formed to revamp fee reimbursement

Hyderabad: The government has constituted a high-level committee to review and mobilise finances for the state’s fee reimbursement scheme, which has suffered persistent delays affecting both students and colleges. The committee was formed through GO Ms No. 19, issued on October 28 by the Scheduled Caste development department.

Headed by the special chief secretary for welfare, the panel includes senior officials from the finance, education, SC, BC, tribal and minority welfare departments, the chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education and three representatives from the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Education Institutions (FATHI). Professors Kancha Ilaiah and M. Kodandaram are among the members.

The committee will study a self-sustaining funding model, develop a transparent reimbursement framework and suggest reforms in higher education policy. It has been asked to submit its report within three months.

The order follows discussions between Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and FATHI representatives, who highlighted the growing arrears and the need for a predictable disbursal mechanism. The fee reimbursement scheme supports lakhs of students from SC, ST, BC and minority communities but has long been hindered by budget constraints and procedural delays.

Several college managements have warned of indefinite shutdowns if dues remain unpaid, estimating arrears to be in the hundreds of crores. Some institutions have restricted examinations and admissions for students whose fees were pending.

Officials said the committee will explore a Trust Bank model to ensure quicker fund flow and eliminate recurring backlogs. The move follows rising pressure from student unions and educational bodies for a comprehensive overhaul of the reimbursement system.

TG promotes 39 health officials

Hyderabad: The government has promoted 39 senior doctors under the health, medical and family welfare department to higher administrative and clinical posts, through two separate orders issued on Tuesday by health secretary Dr Christina Z. Chongthu.

Deputy directors (administration) Dr N. Krishnaveni, Dr Shweta Monga and Dr B. Manjunath Naik have been elevated to joint directors for the panel year 2024–25. They have been posted to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), the Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) and the National Health Mission (NHM) respectively.

Thirty-six deputy civil surgeons and civil assistant surgeons have also been promoted to the rank of civil surgeon (general line). Among the new postings are Dr Mohd Ibrahim as RMO at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, and district medical and health officers Dr Mudili Vasantha Rao (Sangareddy), Dr D. Swarna Kumari (Vikarabad) and Dr Rathod Thukaram (Bhadradri Kothagudem).

Postal services now round-the-clock in HyD

Hyderabad: The postal department has launched 24x7 booking counters at Secunderabad and Nampally railway stations, Shamshabad airport and other key centres, while extending business hours at major post offices in Hyderabad.

Customers can now avail of Speed Post, Parcel, Business Mail and other postal services at any hour throughout the week at the following locations:

1. Nampally Railway Station – near Nampally Railway Station, Hyderabad

2. Secunderabad Railway Station – near Platform No. 10

3. NSH Begumpet – inside Begumpet Airport premises

4. PPC Autonagar – near Varun Motors, Autonagar

5. Shamshabad airport – near Airport Cargo Point (Satellite Building)

The following post offices will remain open until 6 pm for booking postal articles and remittances: Banjara Hills, Golconda, Himayathnagar, Humayunnagar, Kothaguda, Manikonda, MANUU, Sanathnagar and S. R. Nagar. The Khairatabad Head Post Office will remain open until 8 pm. Earlier, many of these offices operated for only eight hours and closed by 3 or 4 pm.

OU opens new student hostel

Hyderabad: Osmania University has inaugurated the new Dundubhi Hostel for first-year postgraduate students and begun consultations for academic and infrastructure improvements. The hostel, opened recently by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy can accommodate about 640 students from the colleges of arts, commerce and science. Chief warden Dr G. Srinivas Rao said the facility is fully operational, including its mess. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram said the two new hostels inaugurated this year together add nearly 1,200 beds.

The university held a week-long series of meetings with faculty, administrators and students to review course structures, research goals and campus amenities. The feedback collected will form part of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) being prepared for submission to the state government.

Students raised issues regarding hostel facilities and digital access, while staff called for improved administrative coordination. The meetings were attended by Registrar Prof. G. Naresh Reddy, OSD Prof. Jitender Kumar Naik and several principals and directors. The DPR will include proposals for new laboratories, hostels and learning spaces in the coming year.

Govt to hold talks on gig workers’ Bill

Hyderabad: The government has convened a high-level stakeholder meeting with aggregator companies and unions for final discussions on the draft Telangana Gig and Platform Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2025.

The meeting, chaired by the minister for labour and employment will be held on Thursday at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat. Officials said the consultation aims to gather final recommendations from gig worker unions and aggregator representatives to shape the final version of the Bill, which seeks to ensure social security and welfare protections for gig and platform workers across Telangana.

MLA urges NHAI to redesign drain canals

Nalgonda: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy on Tuesday urged National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to redesign drain canals along the service road of National Highway 65 at Choutuppal in Yadadri-Bhongir district, citing waterlogging in nearby colonies.

Inspecting areas inundated by overflow from Oora Cheruvu, he said the existing drain canals were constructed only to clear stormwater from the service road and were contributing to flooding in residential localities. He requested that NHAI restructure the drains to prevent stagnation and instructed officials to pump out accumulated rainwater from low-lying areas.

Army recruitment rally on Nov. 10 in Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: The Indian Army will conduct a state-level recruitment rally at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Hanamkonda, from November 10 to 22, to recruit candidates from all 33 districts of Telangana under the Agniveer scheme.

Eligible candidates with admit cards will be screened for Agniveer general duty, Agniveer technical, Agniveer clerk/store keeper technical and Agniveer tradesman (10th and 8th pass) posts. Applicants must bring all original documents as listed in the March 12 notification on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Officials emphasised that the recruitment process is fully automated and transparent, with no role for middlemen. “The selection is purely merit-based, and candidates should not trust anyone promising preferential treatment,” officials said.

For assistance, candidates may contact the Army Recruitment Office, Secunderabad, on 040-27740059 or 040-27740205.

Excise orders 48-hour liquor ban in JH

Hyderabad: The excise department has ordered the closure of bars, clubs and toddy shops in the Jubilee Hills constituency from 6 pm on November 9 to 6 pm on November 11, in view of the upcoming byelection. C. Hari Kiran, commissioner of prohibition and excise, issued a notification prohibiting liquor sales for 48 hours until the end of polling. The restriction will also apply on November 14, the counting day, from 6 am until counting concludes. During the dry period, all TSBCL depots, A4 shops, bars, clubs and toddy outlets in the polling area must remain closed, the commissioner said.