Control Room Established to Help Telangana People Stranded in Middle-East

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has established a 24×7 control room at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi for Telangana citizens in view of the situation in the Middle East (West Asia).

Following directions from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Telangana government is closely monitoring the situation prevailing in certain Middle East (West Asia) countries.

Senior officials at Telangana Bhavan are already in continuous contact with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassies concerned to assess the situation.

In view of the enquiries being received from Telangana citizens residing in the affected countries, including those who may be stranded, and from their family members, the control room will function round-the-clock to facilitate necessary coordination and extend assistance as required.

Telangana citizens presently residing in the region, or their family members in Telangana, may contact the control room in case of distress, travel disruptions, or other emergency situations. The control room number is as follows: Vandana Barua PS to Resident Commissioner and Liaison Head (+91 9871999044), CH Chakravarthi, Public Relations Officer (+91 9958322143) and Javed Husain, Liaison Officer (9910014749) and Rakshit Naik, Liaison Officer (+91 9643723157)

The Telangana government will continue to closely monitor the situation and extend necessary support in coordination with the MEA.