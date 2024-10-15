Contract varsity teachers seek job safety

Hyderabad:Demanding the regularisation of 1,445 contract assistant professors working in 12 state universities, a delegation submitted a representation to the Higher Education Council on Monday.

Dr Ch. Parandamulu, a contract assistant professor at Arts College, OU, said, “This issue has been pending for years. During the Assembly elections, the Congress promised to resolve the issue once they were in power. But it has been almost a year since Congress formed government, but no move has been made.”

“Since September, we have been organising several programmes and meetings with the ministers and relevant heads. As part of our plan, the delegation met the Higher Education Council on Monday,” he added.