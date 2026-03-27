Contract Teachers Seek Minimum Wages, Regularisation

Hyderabad:Teachers and staff working in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), Urban Residential Schools (URS) and Samagra Shiksha staged a protest at Indira Park on Thursday under the banner of the Telangana United Teachers Federation (TSUTF), raising demands for minimum wages and regularisation.

The protest was held as part of a “Chalo Assembly” call, with participants alleging prolonged wage disparities and employment insecurity.



TSUTF state president Chava Ravi said contract employees should be given an annual increment of ₹1,000 in line with PRC recommendations and questioned variations in wages across states under a centrally sponsored scheme.



Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, CPI Legislature Party leader and Kothagudem MLA, supported the protest and said the issue would be raised in the Assembly. He alleged that workers have been paid “nominal wages” for nearly two decades.



Former MLC K. Nageshwar said KGBVs cater to orphaned and semi-orphaned girls, while URS schools serve street children, and Samagra Shiksha staff assist in academic and data-related work. He said the employees should be provided minimum wages and regularisation.



National women teachers’ leader M. Samyukta said contract workers face disparities in leave policies and sought parity with regular staff. She also demanded ₹10 lakh ex gratia and raised concerns over lack of basic benefits.



The protest highlighted demands for wage revision, service regularisation and parity in benefits for contract staff.

