Contract Gurukul Teachers Demand Pending Salaries

Hyderabad: Hundreds of part-time, contract and outsourcing teachers working in Telangana’s Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) Gurukul schools say they have not been paid for last four months, leaving many unable to meet household expenses as the new academic year begins. Teachers and school staff say unpaid salaries, stalled cosmetic and diet allowances for students, and late textbook distribution have turned classrooms into crisis zones.

“At this rate, teachers cannot focus on lessons; we are worrying about cooking and rent,” said Pavitra, a teacher at a residential Gurukul in Nalgonda. “When salaries are pending for months, it becomes impossible to continue teaching with focus.”

The problem is linked to delayed reimbursements under the Best Available Schools (BAS) scheme and other welfare outlays. The teachers allege that ₹154 crore due under BAS has not been released for two years, affecting roughly 23,000 Dalit and 7,000 tribal students who attend private schools under the scheme. Schools have reportedly sent fee notices to parents as arrears mount.

Outsourced teachers, employed through agencies rather than on the TGSWREIS payroll, say they face the worst delays. Many receive lower monthly pay than the regular staff and lack formal service protections, making delayed disbursements especially damaging. “Contract, part-time and outsourcing staff remain most vulnerable; some drivers now earn more than teachers in certain gurukuls,” said Karnam B., member of a teachers’ association in the city.

There have been piecemeal releases: contract staff in some pockets received salary payments amounting to about ₹9 crore during festival disbursements, but unions say this is far from enough and uneven across districts. Teachers’ representatives pressed for a predictable monthly salary calendar and immediate clearance of all pending bills.

Harin R., a member of a teachers association, warned that sustained delays are creating “chaos in the education sector” and urged the state to clear dues and stabilise staffing. “If this continues, parents and students will have no option but to press for public action,” he said. The Telangana Gurukul Association for Rights and Interests of All (T-GARIA) and elected representatives have taken the issue to the education secretary, who has reportedly promised expedited disbursement and a review of service grievances.

TGSWREIS runs about 268 residential institutions across the state, serving thousands of students from marginalised communities. Union leaders and school managers are calling for an immediate release of pending salaries, BAS dues and student allowances, plus a plan to regularise outsourcing contracts and fill long-vacant posts so teaching can return to normal.