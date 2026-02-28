Container Hospital Sub-Centres Set Up in Agency Areas of Khammam

Nalgonda:In a joint initiative to improve access to healthcare in remote tribal and forest areas, the Forest Department, Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TGFDC) and the Bhadrachalam Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) have set up container hospital sub-centres in agency villages of Khammam district.

Under the guidance of Khammam District Forest Officer Siddhartha Vikram Singh, mobile hospital containers were established with CSR funds from TGFDC. On Saturday, emergency medical equipment and furniture were handed over by the Bhadrachalam ITDA Project Officer to the container hospital sub-centres set up in two agency villages in the Karepally and Sattupalli ranges under the Khammam Forest Department.

Singh said the initiative aimed to ease the hardship faced by tribal residents, particularly children, who were forced to travel several kilometres for emergency treatment. With the provision of life-saving equipment and basic infrastructure, the local population would now receive timely primary healthcare closer to their homes.

He added that the initiative would significantly strengthen health security in the forest and agency villages.