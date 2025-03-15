Consultant Booked for Thailand Job Fraud

Karimnagar: A case was registered at the Jagtial Town Police Station after Deshetti Rakesh from Erandi village filed a complaint against local consultant Allepu Venkatesh of Mallikarjuna Manpower Consultancy for fraud and exploitation. Rakesh approached the consultancy in 2022, paying Rs 3.50 lakh via cash and PhonePe for overseas employment. In August 2023, he was sent to Armenia for a job opportunity but was left stranded without work, forcing him to return to India in November 2023 after enduring severe difficulties.

When Rakesh demanded a refund, Venkatesh allegedly sent him to Thailand on January 12, 2025, with promises of another job. Instead, Rakesh found himself ensnared in a cyber cafe scam linked to a cybercrime syndicate. With assistance from the Indian Embassy and local contacts, he managed to return safely to India and subsequently lodged a formal complaint.

Police are investigating the matter and are determined to bring the perpetrators to justice while preventing similar fraudulent schemes in the future.