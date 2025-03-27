Construction Worker Saved in Building Collapse Dies in Hospital

Kothagudem: Construction worker Challa Kameshwar Rao, who was pulled alive from the debris of a collapsed six-story building in Bhadrachalam, died while undergoing treatment at the Area Hospital in Kothagudem on Thursday.

Kameshwar Rao, along with fellow worker Padishala Upender, was trapped when the six-story building collapsed on Wednesday. Rescue operations were immediately launched by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Vijayawada, Singareni rescue teams, and local fire personnel.

After nearly 10 hours of intensive search efforts, rescuers heard Rao's cries for help beneath the rubble. Teams carefully removed sand, slabs, and iron rods to create a passage, supplying oxygen through a pipeline. Rao was successfully rescued and rushed to the hospital but, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Meanwhile, efforts continue to locate and rescue Upender, whose location under the debris has not yet been identified. Superintendent of police Rohit Raju, who is overseeing rescue operations, described the task as challenging due to the extensive collapse. Cranes and heavy equipment have been deployed to clear debris systematically down to the building's first floor, as rescue teams work tirelessly to find Upender.

The search operation will continue uninterrupted until Upender is found, officials confirmed.