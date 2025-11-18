Construction Work Sinks Neighbour Building In Old City

Hyderabad: A three-storeyed building in Goshamahal developed a major crack and began sinking to one side on Monday. The incident occurred in Chaknawadi, where workers had allegedly dug deep pits in an adjacent plot during the night to lay pillars for a new building. The excavation destabilised the soil beneath the neighbouring structure, causing it to tilt and suffer severe cracks.

Neighbours said the digging activity took place around midnight. At about 10 am on Monday, residents heard a sudden loud noise from the building. When they rushed out, they found a long crack running across the walls and noticed the structure slowly tilting to one side.

Locals immediately alerted the families living inside and helped them evacuate to ensure their safety. Residents expressed concern that if the building continues to sink, it could collapse onto nearby houses, triggering a major disaster.

Chaknawadi in Goshamahal has long been prone to road cave-ins. The road in this area has caved in six times in the past, including three times in 2025 alone. There have also been several close calls in which the caved-in road swallowed vendor carts, auto-rickshaws, two-wheelers and even an entire cement truck.