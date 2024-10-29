Construction material blocks key road, GHMC-builder nexus suspected

Hyderabad:The dumping of construction material which is obstructing the flow of traffic on Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, a vital thoroughfare, has exposed what is clearly a nexus between GHMC officials and those constructing a building at an adjacent site. The material is not only hindering traffic flow but also endangering motorists.

As per GHMC norms, dumping construction material on the road is illegal. Officials of the GHMC vigilance and town planning wings and the assistant medical officer of health (AMOH) have to penalise the offenders for violating norms.

When residents lodged complaints, officials visited the construction site and had a word with the supervisors. Instead of getting the construction material removed, or penalizing the builders, the officials merely requested the complainants to give some time to the offenders— raising suspicion about the nexus.

Kesineni Developers Private Limited, which is constructing a 10-storey structure, has dumped iron rods on the road, blocking the narrow road much to the irritation of the inconvenienced residents.

The irony is that the material is dumped on the road just a stone throw away from the police’s swanky Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), with the iron rods risking the commuters and passersby.

Though the building permit mentions that the owner / developers shall ensure the safety of construction workers, there were no safety measures in place.



"Placing the construction material on the road endangers motorists. Just imagine if a motorist skids on this road. His life will be in danger," said B. Sarthak, a commuter.

Several residents also fear that, once the construction is complete the traffic snarls on the main road in front of the building would worsen. With many hospitals located on the road, ambulances would face hardships.

As per norms, traffic assessment should be given priority while granting a building permit.

According to the special condition mentioned in the building permission, the GHMC reserves the right to cancel the permission if it is obtained by misrepresentation or by mistake of fact.

GHMC officials typically passed the buck. "I have been transferred recently, Sampath was the earlier assistant city planner of that area,” said an official from the GHMC town planning wing stationed in the corporation's head office. “Action will be initiated."