Constitution Wounded On Dec. 6: Owaisi

HYDERABAD: Remembering the demolition of the Babri Masjid, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that December 6 would remain not only a Black Day but also a day when “the rule of law was weakened” and “the Constitution was wounded.”

Owaisi, the Hyderabad MP, who distributed ‘All in One’ study material to Class X (Urdu medium) students at an event held at Darussalam, cited the Supreme Court judgment and reiterated that the mosque was not built after demolishing an existing temple at the disputed site.

“How can the same judge (former CJI Y.V. Chandrachud), who wrote that the mosque was not built after demolishing a temple and that the judgement was based only on faith, change his stance after retirement? Those who shift their positions make a fool of themselves and expose their own contradictions," Owaisi said.

"The verdict clearly states the decision was based purely on faith. Had the mosque remained intact, what kind of verdict would these judges have delivered,” he asked, referring to Justice Chandrachud’s recent remark.

Owaisi also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement that “centuries-old wounds are healing” with the completion of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He said that instead of appealing the trial court verdict that acquitted all those accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, the Prime Minister was speaking of healing historic wounds.

“When the Supreme Court says no temple was demolished for constructing a mosque, on what basis does the PM speak of centuries of wounds? It was the Constitution that was wounded on December 6, 1992,” he said.