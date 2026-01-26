Constitution Must Be Internalised by Citizens, Not Just Followed: Telangana CJ

Hyderabad: Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh of the Telangana High Court underscored that a Constitution achieves its true purpose only when its principles are understood, embraced and internalised by citizens. He noted that the higher judiciary, entrusted with safeguarding the Constitution, must remain sensitive to evolving societal aspirations and the challenges arising from competing rights and equalities.

Speaking at the Republic Day celebrations at the High Court premises, the Chief Justice emphasised that the judiciary served as the conscience-keeper of the Constitution. He said that during the previous year, the High Court had recorded 79,029 case institutions and 75,419 disposals, achieving a disposal rate of about 95 per cent with nearly 70 per cent of the sanctioned judicial strength.

Highlighting infrastructure developments in the judiciary, Justice Singh stated that construction of the High Court complex at Rajendranagar was progressing well. At the district level, foundation works had commenced at eight headquarters for court complexes, while several projects are underway funded both by centrally sponsored schemes and the state, covering court halls and residential quarters. A total of 23 courts were inaugurated across the state last year, the Chief Justice said.

On recruitment, Chief Justice Singh said 49 Junior Civil Judges were appointed and 46 Senior Civil Judges promoted as District Judges. Additionally, 226 ministerial staff were recruited in the High Court, while 676 were appointed in district courts, with further recruitments in progress and fresh notifications issued for 859 posts in 2026.