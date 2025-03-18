Constitution a pillar of social unity: Justice Narayana

Warangal:Justice P. S. Narayana, a former judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, on Tuesday said the Constitution is a valuable document safeguarding the social structure of India.

He said this while inaugurating a two-day national conference on ‘Indian Constitution, Milestones, Issues, and Challenges,’ organised by the SC/ST Study Centre and presided by vice-chancellor Prof. K. Pratap Reddy at Kakatiya University on Tuesday.

Highlighting the significance of the Constitution in maintaining a unified society, Justice Narayana said the Constitution's secular values serve the entire population, especially in sectors like education, healthcare and social development.

He urged the participants to protect and preserve the Constitution, noting that it guarantees equality, freedom, and fraternity for all citizens.

Justice Chandraiah, another former judge of the High Court, spoke on the role of the Constitution in providing quotas for the uplift of the backward communities. He underlined the importance of education in human development and encouraged people to read the Constitution to understand their rights. He stressed the need for both central and state governments to allocate adequate funds to strengthen the education system.

Prof. Srinivas Reddy, a former registrar of the university, called for the rise of an alternative, honest political system. Dr Riyaz, chairman of the Telangana State Library, praised the Constitution for its secular values and preserving the country’s diverse cultural system.

He reminded that the Constitution has faced numerous challenges during its 75-year journey and been a pillar in the protection of citizens’ rights.