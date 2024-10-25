Constables’ wives stage protest, seek work breaks for overburdened hubbies

A constable’s wife, who is two months pregnant, said that her husband’s job was so overburdening that there was no one to take her to hospital. Her in-laws were old, she said, and she also has a toddler to care for.

While videos and images of women protesting with their toddlers in hand went viral and attracted widespread sympathy, one woman from the Nalgonda 7th Battalion came all the way to the city to meet her bridegroom. She alleged that frequent postings and unrealistic working hours has led to a delay in their marriage.

Earlier, wives of police constables attached to the 17th battalion of TGSP, Sardapur, Rajanna Sircilla, staged a protest in Sircilla town on Thursday.

A similar protest was organised in front of the 4th Battalion in Manmoor, Warangal on Tuesday, demanding ‘Ek police system’. Around 20 constables were suspended after their wives protested on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.