Constable’s Rifle Goes off Accidentally in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A police constable suffered injuries after his service weapon accidentally went off while on duty at CAR headquarters in Amberpet on Sunday midnight.

The constable Govardhan Reddy was on a sentry duty when the Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) went off resulting in injuries to him. His colleagues rushed him to a corporate hospital in Nampally where his condition is stable, according to police.

The department has ordered a probe into the incident.