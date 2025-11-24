 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Constable’s Rifle Goes off Accidentally in Hyderabad

Telangana
24 Nov 2025 1:41 PM IST

The constable Govardhan Reddy was on a sentry duty when the Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) went off resulting in injuries to him

Bullets (Photo: Pixabay)
x
A police constable suffered injuries after his service weapon accidentally went off while on duty at CAR headquarters in Amberpet on Sunday midnight. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: A police constable suffered injuries after his service weapon accidentally went off while on duty at CAR headquarters in Amberpet on Sunday midnight.

The constable Govardhan Reddy was on a sentry duty when the Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) went off resulting in injuries to him. His colleagues rushed him to a corporate hospital in Nampally where his condition is stable, according to police.

The department has ordered a probe into the incident.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
gun misfired hyderabad police Rifle 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X