Alert Constables on Way to Office Turn First Rescuers of Chevella Accident Victims

Hyderabad: Alert police constables, who were on the way to office, helped in intensifying operations to rescue passengers stuck in the TGSRTC bus after a speeding tipper rammed into it on Monday morning in Chevella.

On seeing the accident around 6.35 am, close to dozen police constables, who were on the way to Cyberabad Police Commissionerate in Gachibowli to join the duty in the first shift in the morning, rushed to the spot and attended the rescue operation.

The constables, who reside in Vikarabad and its surrounding villages, boarded another bus at Vikarabad to reach Gachibowli office. Their RTC bus was little away behind the ill-fated Hyderabad-bound bus. They immediately got down the bus after the driver stopped it on seeing the accident, prompting them to rush to the spot within seconds.

One among the constables, M Bhaskar, alerted the local police and the 108 ambulance. It became difficult for constables to pull the passengers out from the bus as gravel loaded in the tipper fell on them after it crashed into the bus.

It was completely chaotic with passengers screaming for help. “We initially tried to extricate passengers physically but in vain. I rushed to the nearby village on a bike collected from a person from the spot and went to the village where we noticed an earth mover.”

“In spite of pleading with him, the earth mover operator was reluctant to help us fearing that his owner might admonish him. We convinced the operator and collected his owner’s number. We spoke to the owner, who asked the operator to help the police,” Bhaskar told Deccan Chronicle.

“The earthmover then enabled us to clear the mangled remains of the tipper to effectively carry out the rescue operation,” he said. “We literally struggled to pull them out from the bus because the gravel fell on them even as passengers were crying for help. We could intensify the rescue operation only after the earth mover reached the spot,” he recalled.