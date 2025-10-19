Constable’s Murder Accused Shaik Riyaz Nabbed While Attempting Another Attack in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: The accused identified as Shaik Riyaz (24) in the murder case of 42-year-old constable E. Pramod who was stabbed to death while being taken to a police station in Nizamabad city has been taken into police custody, officials said on Sunday.

According to a press communique from the Nizamabad Police Commissioner’s Office, Riyaz was apprehended while attempting to kill one Asif near Sarangapur under the limits of Nizamabad Town 6 Police Station. Acting swiftly on alert, police took Riyaz into custody and shifted both him and Asif to a hospital for treatment.