Constable Killed in Tragic Car Accident During Patrol in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: In a tragic incident, a police constable lost his life in a car accident on Thursday morning. CCTV footage captured the horrifying moment when a speeding car struck Constable Ravi (38), throwing him into the air.

Ravi and his colleague, Subhash, both constables at Gandhari Police Station, were on patrol duty and standing beside the road when the accident occurred. Subhash managed to move aside just in time, escaping unhurt, but Ravi was fatally hit and died on the spot.

Police registered a case and the investigation is underway.