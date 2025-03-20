 Top
Constable Killed in Tragic Car Accident During Patrol in Kamareddy

Telangana
DC Correspondent
20 March 2025 10:51 AM IST

Ravi and his colleague, Subhash, both constables at Gandhari Police Station, were on patrol duty and standing beside the road when the accident occurred.

CCTV footage of the tragic accident.

Kamareddy: In a tragic incident, a police constable lost his life in a car accident on Thursday morning. CCTV footage captured the horrifying moment when a speeding car struck Constable Ravi (38), throwing him into the air.

Ravi and his colleague, Subhash, both constables at Gandhari Police Station, were on patrol duty and standing beside the road when the accident occurred. Subhash managed to move aside just in time, escaping unhurt, but Ravi was fatally hit and died on the spot.
Police registered a case and the investigation is underway.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

