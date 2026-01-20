Constable Injured In Stone Pelting Incident

Hyderabad: Langer Houz constable Mohammed Ali Mohiuddin sustained serious injuries while attempting to separate two groups that were clashing for the control of a kite, near Jani Begum Masjid in Pensionpura under Tolichowki police limits. While the dispute over the kite was three days old, it flared up on Sunday.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Mohiuddin said that he was on patrol duty at around 2 pm on Sunday along with a fellow constable when they received information about the quarrel between two groups led by sons of two local political leaders Ahmed and Raheem. The fight was over who would take the kite that had landed in their area from somewhere.

Tensions escalated when Ahmed allegedly attacked two individuals, following which a group of around 30 to 40 people gathered near his residence. The crowd resorted to stone pelting, leading to panic in the area.

Police attempted to intervene and disperse the mob. However, stone pelting continued and one of the stones struck Mohiuddin, causing him to lose consciousness.

A local shifted the injured constable to a private hospital where the doctors referred him to undergo a surgery for his fractured nose, police said.

Medical examination reports revealed that the constable had sustained fractures to his nose at three places and doctors advised him to take a CT scan for further medical procedures.

Police have recorded the constable’s statement and are making efforts to identify the stone pelters through CCTV camera footage at Pensionpura and surrounding areas.