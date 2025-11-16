Constable Goes Missing After Losing ₹3 Lakh To Online Betting

HYDERABAD: Rahmatnagar constable K. Ramesh, who had borrowed ₹3 lakh from a bank, has reportedly gone missing from his house in Madhuranagar. Police suspect that he may have lost the money through online betting. On November 14, Ramesh told his wife, Malleswari, that he was going to the bank but did not return home.

Malleswari told Madhuranagar police that Ramesh had not answered her calls and had switched off his mobile phone. Police have registered a “man missing” case and begun a search for him.

Ramesh was selected for the 1st Battalion of the Telangana Special Armed Police in 2018. He married Malleswari five years ago, and the couple has two children, police said.

Police added that there were financial problems and personal disputes within the family, including issues between Ramesh and his wife. According to family members, Ramesh had stayed away from betting for the last three months.

“We suspect that Ramesh might have lost the ₹3 lakh he borrowed in betting and may have left home out of embarrassment,” a police officer said.