Constable Charged for Assaulting Woman in Vanasthalipuram

Hyderabad: Vanasthalipuram police registered a case against an Armed Reserve constable for assaulting a woman and are probing the incident.



The accused S. Jagan, who is a patrol vehicle driver attached to Vanasthalipuram, developed acquaintance with a woman who reached out to the police through Dial 100 after a fall in her house. It developed into an illicit relationship.

Jagan once sought a loan from her in July and assured to repay the amount within two days. When he failed to return the money even after three months, she approached the police station and lodged a complaint. She said that she had arranged for the money by taking gold loan. He allegedly assaulted her over the issue.

Meanwhile, Jagan claimed that he had returned the money and she had even claimed the gold, added a source.