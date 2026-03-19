Consider Kavitha's Application to Register Telangana Praja Jagruti: Delhi HC to EC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider former BRS MLC K Kavitha's plea seeking the registration of her political party, Telangana Praja Jagruti. The counsel for the ECI said Kavitha's application will be decided as soon as possible.

Kavitha's counsel submitted that the deficiencies in the application for registration, as pointed out by the ECI on February 23, have been cured. "The present petition is disposed of while directing the Election Commission of India to consider the application filed by the petitioner," the court ordered.

The petitioner's lawyer requested the court to direct the ECI to take a decision on the application within four weeks, saying local body elections are supposed to be notified in Telangana in mid-April.

The court, however, said it was not giving any timeline to the ECI. Advocate Sanjay Vashishtha, appearing for the ECI, opposed the petitioner's request to fix a deadline for consideration of the application, stating that the body was conducting elections across India.

In her petition in the high court, Kavitha sought a direction to the ECI to expeditiously process and dispose of her application dated January 23 for the registration of Telangana Praja Jagruti under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, in a time-bound manner.

Kavitha was suspended from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), founded by her father and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), in September 2025 after she accused her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of "tarnishing" her father's image over the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

She soon announced her resignation from the BRS and declared that she would contest the next assembly elections in the state under the name of her own political platform. Since her suspension from the BRS, Kavitha has been focusing on public issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruti.