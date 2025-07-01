Consensus-pick Ramchander Rao to Lead BJP in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a significant leadership transition, the BJP has chosen to rely on seasoned and trusted veteran N. Ramchander Rao to steer the party, succeeding Union minister G. Kishan Reddy as Telangana party chief. The central leadership prioritised experience, neutrality, and unity over political experimentation, selecting Ramchander Rao, a long-time party functionary known for his organizational skills to lead the state unit.

Ramchander Rao, was the only leader to file his nomination papers, in presence of BJP election observer and Union minister Shobha Karandlaje. He will formally take charge as Telangana BJP president at a function on Tuesday. Though the transition took place smoothly, the resignation of Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh Lodh from both the party and the Assembly had sent ripples through the BJP ranks.

At the state BJP office here, Ramchander Rao was warmly welcomed by senior leaders and activists. In a moment of celebration, he responded to the crowd’s request by flashing a victory sign while being lifted by his followers.

Ramchander Rao was then closeted with prominent party leaders, including Kishan Reddy, Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay, organising secretary Chandrasekhar Tiwari, and party in-charge Abhay Patil before submitting his nomination papers.

The process saw some drama when Raja Singh, who had earlier announced his intention to contest, arrived at the party office but left without filing his papers. Though he spent some time with BJP activists, the party has not disclosed whether he was denied the nomination..

Despite media speculation around Malakajgiri MP Etala Rajendar as a potential candidate, the BJP ultimately chose Ramchander Rao for his reputation as a neutral figure accessible to grassroots workers and leaders alike. The party’s priority was to avoid internal strife and maintain cohesion among its cadre.

Ramchander Rao’s organisational capabilities are well recognized. As convener of the Sanghatan Parv membership drive, he toured the state, reaching even the remotest areas, to boost party enrollment. Under his stewardship, the BJP’s membership in Telangana surged from 12 lakh to over 40 lakh, a testament to his effective leadership and grassroots connect.

Party insiders view Ramchander Rao’s elevation as a well-deserved reward for his decades of dedicated service. Starting his political journey with the student wing ABVP and maintaining close ties with the RSS, Rao has served the BJP in various capacities for over 30 years. His perceived neutrality and ability to engage with diverse party factions made him the ideal choice to unify both veteran and new members.

With Ramchander Rao at the helm, the BJP in Telangana aims to consolidate its organizational strength and expand its network across the state, gearing up for a strong challenge in the upcoming local bodies, GHMC elections before moving to Assembly elections after three and half years.