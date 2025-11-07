Cong.’s Win In JH Bypoll Certain: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the Congress’s victory in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election was certain, which was why the BRS and BJP were trying to mislead voters with baseless allegations. He was speaking at an event in the Rahmathnagar division on Thursday, where hundreds of local leaders and workers from various parties joined the Congress. The minister welcomed the new entrants by draping them with party scarves.

Ponguleti described the Jubilee Hills bypoll as a contest between the Congress’s development and welfare agenda and the BRS’s false claims. He said the BRS, which had neglected the constituency for a decade, was now claiming to have spent thousands of crores — a claim he termed “laughable.” He questioned how a party that failed to deliver in ten years could suddenly promise development now.

Highlighting the Congress government’s performance, Ponguleti said developmental works worth `400 crore were underway in the constituency. Over 14,000 new ration cards had been issued, and 8,000 more names had been added to the existing list, enabling more families to receive subsidised rice. Across the state, he said, 10 lakh new ration cards had been distributed under the Congress government.

Responding sharply to Union minister Kishan Reddy’s remarks, Ponguleti said the BJP had no moral right to question Telangana’s welfare policies. “If the Centre bears half the cost of supplying fine rice, why is the BJP not providing the same in the states it governs?” he questioned. He pointed out that the Centre had neither increased its share nor raised the number of beneficiaries since Telangana’s formation.

The minister said the Congress, under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, was committed to providing fine rice to every poor family and ensuring social justice through welfare governance. Expressing confidence in the bypoll outcome, Ponguleti said, “People will reject the lies of BRS and BJP on November 11, and the results on November 14 will prove it.”