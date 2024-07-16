Congress's Aadi Srinivas Alleges BJP-BRS Conspiracy

Karimnagar: Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas on Tuesday came down heavily on Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar for praising BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao.

Both the BJP and the BRS have hatched a conspiracy to implement the Maharashtra formula in Telangana and that is why the BJP leaders who earlier criticised the BRS are now praising it, he alleged.



Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Tuesday, he said former BRS ministers Harish Rao and K.T. Rama Rao had come to a secret understanding with the BJP. They had already met senior BJP leaders in Delhi and also held discussions with them.



With the help of Harish Rao, the BJP was trying to exert pressure on BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao so that he can merge his party with the BJP. The BJP is playing cheap politics using Harish Rao, Srinivas alleged.



The BJP wanted Harish Rao to resign as MLA and contest on a BJP ticket. Sanjay had reportedly said that if Harish Rao resigned and contests again from Siddipet, he would win the bypoll. “Will BJP MP Raghunandan Rao welcome the comments of Sanjay supporting Harish Rao,” Srinivas asked.



The comments of Sanjay had made it evident that both BJP and BRS together had fought in Medak in the recent Lok Sabha elections that is why the BJP was able to win the Medak parliamentary seat, Sanjay pointed out.

