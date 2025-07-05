Congress Worker Killed In Road Mishap On Way Back From Hyderabad Meet

Nalgonda: One person was killed and nine others were injured in a road accident on National Highway 65 at Pamanugandla in Kattangur mandal of Nalgonda district after midnight on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Kurri Srinivas, a Congress worker from Chennaipalem village in the Huzurnagar Assembly constituency of Suryapet district.

According to the police, the accident occurred when a speeding lorry rammed into an SUV from behind. The victims were returning to their native place in the SUV after attending a Congress workers’ convention in Hyderabad. A total of 10 people were travelling in the SUV at the time of the incident.

Preliminary investigation suggests that negligent driving by the lorry driver was the cause of the accident. The nine injured passengers were shifted to Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences in Narketpally for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable and out of danger.

Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy visited Srinivas's residence in Chennaipalem and paid his respects. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss and said he was pained and saddened by the untimely death of the Congress leader. Srinivas was known as an active Dalit leader in Suryapet district.

On behalf of the Congress, the minister announced a financial assistance of ₹10 lakh to Srinivas’s family and assured that a government job would be provided to his wife.