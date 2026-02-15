Revanth Hopeful of Congress Getting 90 pc Municipalities in Urban Polls

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday expressed confidence that the Congress would secure 85 to 90 per cent of municipalities and municipal corporations in the recently held urban local body polls, crediting the outcome to his government's two-year administration.

Addressing the Sant Sri Sevalal Maharaj Jayanthi celebrations here, Reddy, in an apparent reference to the BRS, said the opposition party had not learnt its lesson despite being defeated in the last Assembly elections.