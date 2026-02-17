Congress Wins Nirmal, Gains In Other Municipalities

ADILABAD: Elections to chairperson and vice-chairperson posts in municipalities across the erstwhile Adilabad district witnessed cross-party support and Independent candidates securing key positions on Monday.

In Nirmal municipality, Congress members Appala Kavya and Appala Ganesh Chakravarthi were elected chairperson and vice-chairperson respectively. The Congress secured 24 wards in the municipality, while the BJP won 13, the MIM three and the BRS two.

In Asifabad municipality, Akash Mengre and Mohd Ahmed of the BRS were elected chairperson and vice-chairperson. A Congress councillor elected from the 13th ward voted in favour of the BRS. The 20-member council has nine BRS members, seven Congress members and four Independents. Local MLA Kova Laxmi exercised her ex-officio vote.

In Bhainsa, Independent candidate Thummolla Dattatri, a BJP rebel, was elected chairperson and Bibi Kuthuza Siddiqui vice-chairperson with support from Congress, BJP and Independent members, along with the ex-officio vote of MLA Ramarao Patil. The 26-member council comprises 12 AIMIM members, six BJP members, seven Independents and one Congress member.

In Adilabad municipality, Independent candidate Bandari Anusha was elected chairperson and Mohd Rohit of the MIM vice-chairperson with the support of BRS, Congress, MIM and Independent members. The 49-member council has 21 BJP members, 11 Congress members, six BRS members, six MIM members and five Independents. MLA Payal Shankar and MP Godam Nagesh exercised their votes.

In Bellampalli, Congress candidate Dava Swathi was elected chairperson and Ragamshetti Satyanarayana vice-chairperson. MLA Gaddam Vinod cast his ex-officio vote.

In Chennur municipality, Congress candidate Peddinti Padma was elected chairperson and Nayakapu Vinay vice-chairperson. Of the 18 wards, the Congress won 11, the BRS four, the BJP two and one was secured by an Independent.

In Luxettipet, Congress candidate Donthi Anjali Devi was elected chairperson and Mothukuri Rajeshwari vice-chairperson. The Congress won 11 of the 15 wards, while the BRS secured three and the BJP one.