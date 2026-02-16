Congress Wins Mayor Post In Nizamabad; AIMIM Secures Deputy Mayor

NIZAMABAD: Special meetings of the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation and the municipalities of Bodhan, Armoor and Bheemgal were conducted peacefully on Monday for the oath-taking of newly elected members and election of mayor, deputy mayor, chairperson and vice-chairperson.

For the post of mayor of Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, Congress candidate Kuragayala Uma Rani, corporator from the 49th division, was proposed. The BJP fielded G. Sravanti Reddy. For deputy mayor, Salma Tahseen of AIMIM contested, while Bantu Ramu was the BJP candidate. The election was conducted by show of hands.

Of the 65 members, including corporators and ex-officio members, 34 voted in favour of Uma Rani for mayor and Salma Tahseen for deputy mayor. The BJP candidates secured 31 votes. The presiding officer declared Uma Rani elected mayor and Salma Tahseen elected deputy mayor and administered the oath of office.

The meetings were held under the supervision of district election authority and collector Ila Tripathi. As directed by the State Election Commission, proceedings started at 11 am.

In Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, RDO Rajendra Kumar acted as presiding officer. Sub-collectors Vikas Mahato and Abhigyan Malviya presided over the meetings in Bodhan and Armoor respectively, while Zilla Parishad CEO Saya Goud presided in Bheemgal. Election General Observer Ch. Satyanarayana Reddy monitored the process.

After administering the oath to members in alphabetical order and confirming quorum, the election process was taken up.

Municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar supervised the proceedings, which were conducted under video recording. In Bodhan municipality, Thumu Padma Sharath Reddy was elected chairperson and Ilyas Ali vice-chairperson. In Armoor, Lahari Swamy was elected chairperson and Katipalli Venkat Reddy vice-chairperson. In Bheemgal, B. Nagamani Swamy was elected chairperson and Latha vice-chairperson.

Police made security arrangements at the municipal offices. Additional DCP G. Baswa Reddy, ACP Prakash and other officials supervised the arrangements.