Congress Wins Mayor, Deputy Mayor Posts In Mancherial

ADILABAD: Congress candidates secured the posts of mayor and deputy mayor in the Mancherial Municipal Corporation, with Dharni Madhukar and Salla Ramya assuming charge on Sunday. Mancherial MLA Kokkirala Premsagar Rao and senior party leaders were present at the charge-taking ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Premsagar Rao expressed confidence that the new mayor and deputy mayor would prioritise development of the municipal corporation and focus on resolving civic issues faced by residents.



