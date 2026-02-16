 Top
Congress Wins All Municipalities In Kamareddy District

Telangana
16 Feb 2026 8:53 PM IST

Government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir and MLAs Madanmohan Rao, Laxmikanth Rao and K. Venkata Ramana Reddy attended the election meetings in their respective municipalities: Reports

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Mohammad Ali Shabbir told the media here on Sunday that the TRS government has failed to address the plight of the farmers.
Mohammad Ali Shabbir — DC File

KAMAREDDY: Chairperson and vice-chairperson posts in four municipalities of Kamareddy district were filled peacefully on Monday.

In Kamareddy municipality, Ippa Uma Rani was elected chairperson. She was elected as an independent councillor and later joined the ruling Congress. BRS councillor Kasarla Godavari was elected vice-chairperson.

In Banswada municipality, Congress candidates Kasula Vijaya and Reshma Begum were elected chairperson and vice-chairperson respectively.

In Yellareddy municipality, Congress members Padma Srikanth and Bhagya Laxmi were elected chairperson and vice-chairperson.

In Bichkunda municipality, Congress candidates Seema Shetkar and Padigela Bhagya Laxmi were elected chairperson and vice-chairperson.

Government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir and MLAs Madanmohan Rao, Laxmikanth Rao and K. Venkata Ramana Reddy attended the election meetings in their respective municipalities.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
