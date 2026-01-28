Congress Will Win Maximum Seats in Municipal Polls: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu expressed confidence that the Congress party will secure the highest number of seats in the upcoming municipal elections and continue to drive Telangana’s development agenda.

He said all MLAs must take the municipal elections seriously, work in close coordination with party leaders, and move forward with a clear strategy.

The government has given top priority to the development of urban infrastructure, he stated, adding that the People’s government is implementing welfare schemes that do not exist in any other state in the country. Regarding alliances in municipal elections, he clarified that the decision will be taken by TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

“Our entire cabinet functions like a joint family. The future of the state is the common objective of all of us,” he said.

He noted that the government has released the Vision 2047 document for Telangana’s development, based on the integrated PURE–CURE–RARE policy framework.

The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is currently abroad, gave him certain instructions in the context of municipal elections. Ministers shared issues from their respective areas, which he conveyed to the Chief Minister.

He strongly criticised those who are writing baseless and “absurd” reports about ministers meeting the Deputy Chief Minister at Praja Bhavan, questioning whether ministers would rather meet such writers instead of the Deputy Chief Minister.

He asserted that 90 percent of the promises made before elections have already been implemented. On the Singareni tenders issue, he said he has already provided complete clarity with solid evidence, and if some people still continue to harp on the same issue, it is their own fate.

Recalling the success in sarpanch elections, he said that in a similar manner, Congress will win a large number of seats in municipal elections as well and take the state’s development forward.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday at the Madhira Assembly constituency headquarters, the Deputy Chief Minister said that with the municipal elections underway as part of local body polls, ministers, MLAs, senior leaders and urban in-charges must collectively deliberate and give priority to candidates who have winning potential, understand Congress ideology, and can effectively take the government’s welfare programmes to the people.

He urged all MLAs to treat this matter seriously and coordinate closely with party in-charges in municipalities. He stated that under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, the entire cabinet is working as a People’s government, keeping public welfare at the core, with special focus on urban development, particularly health and education.

He emphasized that the cabinet firmly believes Telangana’s foundation and future depend on education. Accordingly, welfare schemes promised before elections are being implemented in a manner unprecedented anywhere in the country.

He cited key initiatives such as the supply of fine rice, free RTC bus travel for women by treating them as “Mahalakshmis,” and reiterated that 90 percent of election promises have been fulfilled. He said Rs.5 lakh is being spent per house under the Indiramma Housing scheme, and the Aarogyasri health insurance limit has been increased from Rs.5 lakh to Rs.10 lakh, instilling confidence among poor families.

He pointed out that the Praja government not only conducted the Group-I examination—which the previous government failed to conduct even once in ten years—but also declared results and provided jobs. Similarly, Group-II examinations were conducted and recruitments completed.

Reiterating that Telangana’s destiny depends on education, he said Young India International Schools with global standards are being constructed—one in each constituency—over 25 acres with an investment of Rs.200 crore per school, equipped with all modern facilities.

He stated that the People’s government has given high priority to urban infrastructure, spending massive funds for the same. He said the Vision 2047 document was released at the Global Summit to guide Telangana’s development through the integrated PURE–CURE–RARE approach, and that global leaders who attended the summit appreciated the vision document.